Rep. Mo Brooks said Friday that he’s focused on re-creating what happened at the shooting at Wednesday’s baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“A lot of what I’m doing right now is communicating with other members and staffers to try to reconstruct where everybody was and have a better, complete understanding of what transpired,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

He said his main takeaway from the shooting is that Congress needs to communicate better with the American people that “vigorous debate” doesn’t mean members dislike each other personally.

“We’ve got to communicate better to the American people to help them understand that in a republic, vigorous debate is part of the process. It doesn’t mean you physically hate the other person even though you’re at odds on any particular issue,” Mr. Brooks said

“The relationship with the Republicans and the Democrats is pretty good on a social level,” he said.