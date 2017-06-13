Speaker Paul Ryan received a challenger in his 2018 race from a familiar face on Friday.

Paul Nehlen, who challenged Mr. Ryan in 2016, plans to do the same in the upcoming midterm elections. Mr. Nehlen said in his announcement in part, “Speaker Ryan didn’t help Mr. Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, and even pledged not to defend the president.”

He continued, “But I have a message for Speaker Ryan: The American people are not done fighting for President Trump’s good agenda.”

Mr. Ryan defeated Mr. Nehlen in 2016 by over 60 points.