The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans’ public relations staffs are co-winners of the Pete Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for excellence in dealing with the media.

The Ravens earned the award for the third time and Houston was selected for a record fifth time. This year, the Texans and Ravens beat out the Bengals, Dolphins and Buccaneers for the annual award.

The Rozelle Award is named for the NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his career in sports as a publicist.

The Ravens’ publicity department was led last year by Kevin Byrne (senior vice president of public and community relations) and Chad Steel (vice president of public relations). They were assisted by Patrick Gleason, Tom Valente and Marisol Renner.

Houston’s PR department was led by Amy Palcic (senior director of communications) and assisted by Brett Maikowski, Omar Majzoub and Allie LeClair.

