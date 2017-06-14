Randy Moss was inducted to the Minnesota Vikings‘ Ring of Honor Wednesday and got emotional when asked about his former coach Dennis Green.

Moss was asked what he would say to Green, who died on July 27 at 67. Moss started to choke up and wiped away tears before giving a moving tribute to his late coach.

“There’s a lot of teams out there that passed on me for wrong reasons. Coach Green gave me that opportunity.” - @RandyMosspic.twitter.com/ue2MG9l6zI

Moss was drafted with the 21st pick in the 1998 draft and had an incredible rookie season, finishing third in yards and winning the offensive rookie of the year.

Moss credits Green for giving him to the opportunity to showcase what he could do.