MedStar Washington Hospital Center released an update on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s condition late Thursday.

“Earlier today, Congressmen Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg,” the hospital said. “He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours. The congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates.”

Mr. Scalise was shot in the hip Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing with fellow Republicans for the Congressional Charity Baseball Game.