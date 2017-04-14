Rep. Ron DeSantis said Friday that members of Congress can have good relationships and still not agree with each other on policy matters.

“From a congressional perspective having healthy relationships I think benefits you, I think it benefits your ability to serve the district. It doesn’t mean we have to agree on anything and we’re not going to agree on anything,” Mr. DeSantis, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

He explained that the battle can be on ideological lines.

“I mean I’m just not going to agree with Nancy Pelosi. She’s a San Francisco liberal. I’m not. That’s just the reality. But I think we can do it kind of in the field of intellectual combat,” Mr. DeSantis said.

The congressman was present at the baseball field Wednesday when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and others were shot.