A massive new poll conducted by Gallup reveals a restless planet. In all, 14 percent of the world’s adults — 710 million people — say they would “move to another country if they had the opportunity.”

The U.S. remains the top destination of choice for a good portion of them. According to the pollster’s estimate, 147 million — over a fifth of all immigrants — would leave their homes and come to America.

“The U.S. continues to be the most desired destination country for potential migrants, as it has since Gallup started tracking these patterns a decade ago. One in five potential migrants (21 percent) — or about 147 million adults worldwide — name the U.S. as their desired future residence,” the poll analysis said.

“Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Saudi Arabia appeal to at least 25 million adults each. These same countries have been top desired destinations for the past 10 years. In fact, roughly 20 countries attract more than two-thirds of all potential migrants worldwide,” Gallup noted.

The findings are based on a poll of 586,806 adults in 156 countries, conducted from 2013 to 2016 and released June 8.

“It is possible that the U.S. will lose some of its allure under the new Trump presidential administration, which aims to make it tougher for migrants to come to the United States and for existing migrants to stay,” Gallup said.

While the U.S. remains the top destination, 6 percent of all immigrants want to migrate to Germany, while 5 percent each prefer Canada, United Kingdom or France and 4 prefer percent Australia.

Another 3 percent each prefer Saudi Arabia or Spain; 2 percent each cite Italy, Switzerland. Japan or United Arab Emirates while 1 percent each prefer Singapore. South Africa. Sweden, Russia, New Zealand or China. Netherlands, Brazil, Turkey or South Korea.