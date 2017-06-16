Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedStar Washington Hospital, said Friday that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise remains in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

“I feel a lot more confident and a lot more optimistic than I did two, three days ago,” Dr. Sava said at a press conference. “When he arrived he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death.”

Mr. Scalise was one of four people shot Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on GOP lawmakers at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field.

Dr. Sava said that Mr. Scalise sustained a single rifle wound that traveled across his pelvis and was in shock when he arrived at the hospital.

“He was as critical as he can be when he came in,” he said.

“The congressman’s status remains critical,” Dr. Sava. “Yes, he has additional operations he will need before he leaves the hospital.

But Mr. Scalise is expected to recover.

“I think we fully expect him to be able to walk, and hopefully run,” said the trauma surgeon.

He also said that Officer Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle, is in “good condition.”

Jennifer Scalise, Mr. Scalise’s wife, released a statement thanking people for their support, including President Trump.

“We are especially appreciative of the strong outpouring of love and support from our neighbors, friends, from Louisiana and across the country, as well as from President Trump, Vice President Pence, and all of Steve’s colleagues who have reached out to us during this most challenging time,” the statement read.