Rep. Tom Cole said Friday that President Trump should stop tweeting and commenting on the Russia investigation.

“I think the president can do some very good things with Twitter, he’s done some very good things with it. In terms of investigations, my advice is just to not comment on it,” Mr. Cole said on MSNBC.

The Oklahoma Republican added that special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s credibility was such that the president should just let him do his job, but Mr. Cole said that he believed Mr. Trump would be cleared.

“No I don’t I think Robert Mueller has got a lifetime credibility, so let’s let him do his job,” Mr. Cole said. “I think in the end, it’s going to clear him.”

He also added that Mr. Trump’s comments on the House health care bill being “mean” and that the Senate needs to make it a better bill was just the president playing to the audience.

“No, I don’t feel that way. Sometimes I feel like you’re playing to the audience sometimes you’re talking to. So telling senators they’re there to save the day because of the House is a pretty old presidential ploy,” Mr. Cole said.