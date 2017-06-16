MIAMI (AP) - President Donald Trump on Friday demanded that Cuba return a woman convicted of the murder of a New Jersey state trooper as he announced changes to Obama-era policy toward the country.

Trump made the demand for the return of Joanne Chesimard, convicted in 1977 in the death of Trooper Werner Foerster. Foerster was killed during a gunfight after a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973.

Chesimard was sentenced to life in prison but escaped in November 1979 and eventually traveled to Cuba. Fidel Castro granted her asylum, and she has been living under the name Assata Shakur.

New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Cuban-American Democrat, said that he was pleased that Trump called for Chesimard’s return and by the other changes announced Friday in Miami.

“Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction to reverse an ill-advised and misguided Cuba policy that has failed to deliver on its promises, left the Cuban people worse off, and allowed American fugitives, like wanted terrorist and cop-killer Joanne Chesimard, to escape justice,” Menendez said.

GOP Gov. Chris Christie has also urged the Republican Trump administration to make Chesimard’s return to the United States part of any change in Cuba policy.