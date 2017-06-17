OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - A former Cincinnati Bengals football player has pleaded no contest to assault and indecent exposure.

The Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2sBmoXl ) 26-year-old Jerome Schaffer, of Morgan Township, entered the pleas to the misdemeanors Thursday in a Butler County court.

Authorities say Schaffer was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in February after he allegedly got into a fight, tried to break into some cars and exposed himself at a church parking lot.

He is to be sentenced next month.

His attorney says he has attended treatment programs and is now doing well.

Schaffer starred at Cincinnati LaSalle High School and the University of Cincinnati before signing as a free agent linebacker in 2012. He played nine games for the Bengals in 2013. He was waived in 2014.

