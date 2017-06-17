ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A new public library opening in September in northeast South Dakota will have a special section dedicated to helping newcomers in the city, especially those whose first language isn’t English.

Aberdeen is one of 26 communities getting part of a $5 million from the Knight Foundation. A $35,000 share will go to The A Place, the Aberdeen American News (http://bit.ly/2suD7ew ) reported.

Library director Shirley Arment said in January that specifications of The A Place are still undecided, but it will likely include computers with translation software and job information, services and activities in Aberdeen.

“The A Place is exactly the kind of community center for all residents to come to get basic needs and information met,” said Naomi Ludeman Smith, member of the Aberdeen Area Diversity Coalition. “Especially our new immigrant community.”

Arment said the resource isn’t new, but there isn’t any room at the current library for it. She said the new library will be able to set aside the square footage because of its space on one open floor.

At its June 1 meeting, the Diversity Coalition discussed bringing a traveling exhibit called “Green Card Voices” to the library. The exhibit features stories of legal permanent residents in the country.

“It’s exactly the thing that the Aberdeen community is asking for: ‘Please, can you educate us about who our new immigrant neighbors are?’” Ludeman Smith said.

Julie Johnson, who volunteered to write the grant through the Aberdeen Area Community Foundation, said that many in the city have been working on ways to provide better information to residents new to the area.

