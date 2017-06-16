Rep. Steve Scalise, the congressman wounded this week by a left-wing zealot gunman, is now in serious condition and is showing signs of improvement, doctors said in an update Saturday afternoon released by the congressman’s office.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Mr. Scalise had another surgery Saturday, the latest in a series of operations that’s stretched from the day of the attack Wednesday, and the doctors said he “continues to show signs of improvement.”

“He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones,” the hospital said in the statement.

He had been listed as still in critical condition Friday, so the serious condition is an upgrade.

Mr. Scalise’s family has asked that the public be kept up to date on the congressman.

He was one of a handful of people shot at a baseball practice early Wednesday morning, where Republicans were preparing for Thursday night’s annual congressional game between the GOP and Democrats.

Mr. Scalise was struck in the hip, and suffered organ damage.

“He was as critical as he can be when he came in,” Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedStar Washington Hospital, said Friday.