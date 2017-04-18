House Democrats last money raised more campaign money than their Republican counterparts.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised more than $9.3 million in May, with two-thirds of the funds coming from grassroots efforts, reports Roll Call.

The DCCC’s tally topped the National Republican Congressional Committee’s total of $6.5 million last month, reports the Washington Examiner.

Democrats say they have continued to see a boost in fundraising this year, which they credited to President Trump’s poor job performance so far. They have raised more than double the last off-year election total of $4.4 million in May 2015.

But Republicans nearly doubled their last off-year total of $3.7 million as well.