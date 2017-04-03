Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Monday that she doesn’t see health care passing before the July 4 recess, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested.

“We have not even had a hearing. With the Affordable Care Act, we had over 100 hearings, multiple amendments, Republican amendments, and here we have now a bill that’s being drafted behind closed doors,” Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said on MSNBC.

“All we know is what the president said about the House bill, that he didn’t need a poll or focus group for — he’s good with words, right — he said it was mean. It was mean, and we are now getting the son of mean, or as I call it, mean II.”

Ms. Klobuchar did acknowledge that the original form of Obamacare does need to be reformed since health exchanges across the country are failing and have rising premiums.

“We want to work with Republicans on changes to the Affordable Care Act,” she said but explained that Democrats will not support a full repeal of the original law.