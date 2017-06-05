Chris Liddell,, director of Strategic Initiatives at the White House, said Monday that the White House is encouraged by technology CEOs’ willingness to work together.

“Everyone of the CEOs is bringing a ‘plus one,’ a domain expert, and they’re really just thirsting to get involved in this and as I said, they’re committing the whole of the afternoon,” Mr. Liddell said on Fox News. “This isn’t just a photo-op. This is roll up your sleeves and get serious.”

Monday marks the first meeting of the Office of American Innovation, headed by Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president. Tech CEOs from around the country, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, are expected to attend the meeting with President Trump. The discussion is slated to focus on upgrading the government’s technology systems.

Mr. Liddell said the White House is not concerned about some of the CEOs’ opposition to parts of the Trump administration’s agenda, like pulling out of the Paris Accord.

“The fact that they may disagree on some topics and yet still be willing to come and focus the whole of the afternoon on this just speaks to how committed they are on this particular subject,” he said.