Quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted to his Twitter account Friday an image of a runaway slave patrol badge and a police badge with the message, “You can’t ignore your history. Always remember who they are.”

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD

Kaepernick was upset after a jury found Minnesota Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of all charges after fatally shooting Philando Castile. Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

My heart aches for Philando’s family. pic.twitter.com/Qih4xHpqy0

Kaepernick knelt for the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and instances of police violence. The topic became a highly divided issue with some calling his actions disrespectful and others applauding his decision to protest.

The 29-year-old is still unsigned in the NFL. Kaepernick remains involved in community activism.