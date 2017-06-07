By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Monday, June 19, 2017

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted to his Twitter account Friday an image of a runaway slave patrol badge and a police badge with the message, “You can’t ignore your history. Always remember who they are.”

Kaepernick was upset after a jury found Minnesota Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of all charges after fatally shooting Philando Castile. Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm. 

Kaepernick knelt for the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and instances of police violence. The topic became a highly divided issue with some calling his actions disrespectful and others applauding his decision to protest. 

The 29-year-old is still unsigned in the NFL. Kaepernick remains involved in community activism. 

