President Trump tweeted Monday urging voters to get out and support Karen Handel in the Georgia special election.

“The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good health care and Border Security. Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P’s. Vote now for Karen H,” he tweeted.

The race for the Georgia 6th Congressional District has been the most heated House race in recent memory, with historic spending on both sides of the political aisle. The race is largely seen as a referendum on Mr. Trump presidency so far.

Ms. Handel will face off against her Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff on Tuesday for the runoff. The contest is expected to remain very close throughout the final day of voting.