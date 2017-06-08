President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow reiterated Monday that “there is nothing to investigate” when it comes to the president’s decision to fire former FBI Director James B. Comey.

“As I’ve said for the last weekend, the president of the United States takes action receiving — a letter actually from his attorney general and a memorandum from his deputy attorney general. In that letter, there’s a recommendation for the removal of James Comey, and then he takes action for the removal of James Comey,” Mr. Sekulow said on Fox News.

“There’s nothing to investigate. That’s the constitutional rights and protections under the president’s authority as commander-in-chief,” he said.

Mr. Sekulow also defended his claim made over the weekend that Mr. Trump is not under investigation. Mr. Sekulow said the question posed to him asked if the president’s legal team had been notified by the special counsel as to whether the president was under investigation, which Mr. Sekulow denied Sunday.

He reiterated on CNN Monday morning, “I don’t know what they’re doing. I haven’t made that call.”

Mr. Sekulow even went so far as to say he couldn’t confirm there even was an investigation at all.

“You’re asking me to pick up the phone on an investigation that we don’t know exists,” he said.

Mr. Sekulow also said he doesn’t see a problem with the president’s use of social media, arguing that his client is allowed to respond to accusations made against him in the press.

“I will say this, the president does utilize Twitter, he does utilize social media platforms and again the situation on Friday that created the press coverage over the weekend was in response to a Washington Post story that had five anonymous sources,” Mr. Sekulow said.