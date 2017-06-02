Sen. Jeff Flake said Monday that the July 4 deadline on health care was “pretty quick,” but the Senate is “trying” to pass something.

“That’s a pretty quick deadline, but we’re trying. We’ve obviously got to fix this. We made the promise. People in Arizona are really hurting, in terms of those on the exchange. It’s completely unaffordable,” Mr. Flake said on Fox News.

The Arizona Republican expressed more more confidence that tax reform would be done.

“Tax reform this year, that’s the biggie. I do think we’ll get tax reform this year. We have to,” he said.

Mr. Flake was one of the members of Congress present at the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, last week when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot. Mr. Flake said he knew Mr. Scalise was in bad shape, but didn’t want to comment on the injuries at the time.

“I knew it was pretty bad. He was out there for 10 minutes alone,” he said. “The way it was bleeding and the fact that we couldn’t find an exit wound — we knew it was serious,” he said.