OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi mayor is going on trial again on charges of fraud and embezzlement.

The Commercial Appeal reports jury selection was taking place Monday in Oxford for the new trial of Greg Davis.

He was mayor of Southaven, Mississippi’s third-largest city, from 1997 to 2013. He is accused of illegally purchasing a city-owned SUV without approval, and of being reimbursed for mileage purchased on a city-issued card.

A jury found Davis guilty in 2014, but the Mississippi Court of Appeals last July said the trial should have been moved from DeSoto County because of intense publicity. Davis was to serve two-and-a-half years on each charge if the 2014 conviction had been upheld.

Oxford is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from DeSoto County.

Republican Davis ran for Congress in 2008.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com