ROSWELL, Ga. — Republican Karen Handel on Monday called on a GOP-aligned group to pull a television ad that warns a vote for her opponent Democrat Jon Ossoff is a vote for the “unhinged left” that is celebrating the shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Mrs. Handel said she was unaware of the ad that started running Monday on the local Fox affiliate, but said it is “disgusting” for people to try to use the shooting for political gain.

“I actually find it offensive that the press or anyone would try to politicize such a tragedy,” she told reporters during a campaign swing through a local restaurant. “Congressman Scalise is a friend and what we all need to be doing is keeping the tenor down and keeping him and the others who were injured in our prayers.”

Mr. Ossoff delivered a similar message at a nearby event about an hour later.

“Rep. Scalise is fighting for his life, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” he said. “I think it is disgraceful to politicize it. This is a tragedy that has united the country. We need to be more focused on bringing more civility and unity to politics even when we have intense differences.”