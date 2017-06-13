Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Monday she still believes health care and taxes will be done by the end of the year.

“I actually feel very positive that we’ll get health care and taxes passed this year,” Ms. Conway said on Fox News.

She said the White House welcomes Democratic votes, but believes the election results are still preventing Democrats from getting on board.

“We have to remind people why we’re trying to solve this problem of Obamacare to begin with — working with the Congress when we can, doing things through executive order when we can. You’re right about the Democrats being unified, but they’re unified in opposition. They’re #Resistance. We’d love to get Democratic votes on health care, on taxes, on infrastructure,” Ms. Conway said.

“Democrats are still affected by the election results,” she said. “The faster they get on board with the fact that he’s the president and that this is his agenda moving forward — we’d love Democratic votes.”