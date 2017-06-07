A new television ad connects Georgia House candidate Jon Ossoff with the shooting of Republican congressmen in Virginia last week.

The ad, backed by the Principled PAC, depicts House Majority Whip Steve Scalise on a stretcher, while the narrator explains that a win for Mr. Ossoff will only continued such violence.

“When will it stop? It won’t if Jon Ossoff wins on Tuesday,” the narrator explains, also making reference to the “unhinged left.”

The race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District is expected to remain competitive in the final hours leading into Tuesday’s election day as Mr. Ossoff prepares to face off against Republican candidate Karen Handel. It is the most expensive House race in history.