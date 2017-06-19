NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of a third former Vanderbilt football player accused in the 2013 dorm room rape of an unconscious female student.

Two of the four players charged in the case have already been convicted and sentenced to prison following jury trials. Because there have been multiple trials and sentencing hearings already, the victim could be forced to take the stand yet again when Brandon Banks is tried this week. Victim rights advocates have condemned the process, saying she is being traumatized by being forced to continually confront the former players. Prosecutors say she’s committed to getting justice.

Banks has been charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty.