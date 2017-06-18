Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old University of Virginia student who was in a coma last week when North Korea released him after 17 months of detention, has died of wounds suffered during his incarceration.

Mr. Warmbier’s parents said in a statement Monday that his death was a result of “awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans.”

“When Otto returned to Cincinnati late on June 13th he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands,” said the statement from Fred and Cindy Warbier and other family members, according to news reports.

The development marked a sad turn in the already sobering circumstances of the young man’s case, which saw him detained by North Korean authorities in January 2016.

Mr. Warmbier had employed the services of a Chinese-based tour company to visit the country the month before. He was arrested by officials at Pyongyang airport while preparing to depart.

The North Korean’s charged him with committing “hostile acts” for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster from his hotel under the direction of the U.S. administration and church groups that Pyongyang accuses of association with the CIA.

Mr. Warmbier was suddenly released Tuesday, at which time he was taken by medevac out of Pyongyang. It was later learned that he was comatose, having suffered mistreatment while in custody.