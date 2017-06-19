COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina hired former Marist head coach Chuck Martin as an assistant coach.

Head coach Frank Martin, who is not related to his newest staffer, announced the hire on Monday. Chuck Martin takes over for Matt Figger, who became head coach at Austin Peay two months ago.

Chuck Martin led Marist from 2008-13. He spent a year in the Oklahoma City Thunder organization before joining the Indiana Hoosiers staff the past three seasons.

Prior to his time at Marist, Chuck Martin served as an assistant coach at Memphis under current Kentucky head coach John Calipari and helped the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament’s championship game in 2008.

Chuck Martin also worked at St. John’s, Drexel, Massachusetts and Manhattan.

The Gamecocks made their first trip to the Final Four last season.