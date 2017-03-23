Rep. Steve Stivers, head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said Monday that he’s optimistic about Republicans fundraising heading into 2018, despite falling behind their Democratic counterparts in May.

“I’m actually excited by it because we’ve been out-raising our counterparts on the other side every month for the first four months. They did out-raise us in May, but we did out-raise them by about $10 million net so far this year, so I feel comfortable about where things are,” Mr. Stivers, Ohio Republican, said on MSNBC.

Referring to the special election for the Georgia 6th Congressional District, Mr. Stivers said neither party can afford to put that much money in all the House races next year, or even the most competitive ones.

“They can’t send $30 million in every race either, and that’s what makes me feel comfortable about playing field going forward,” he said. “There’s no way they can replicate what’s happened in GA-06 because there are 435 seats up with 70 competitive seats, and they don’t have $3.5 billion to spend so far on this election cycle.”