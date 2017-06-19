FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the killing of a teenage girl after she and her friends left a mosque in northern Virginia (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Authorities say a Muslim teen who disappeared while walking with her friends to her mosque died of blunt force trauma to the upper body.

Police in Virginia say “road rage” prompted the killing 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen. Police have charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres with murder. Police say they believe Martinez Torres acted alone and say they are not looking for other suspects.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they believe the killing was sparked by a fight Martinez Torres got into with a teenage boy on a bike. Police say Martinez Torres, who was armed with a baseball bat, later began chasing the group, caught up with Hassanen and attacked her.

Police say it appears that Martinez Torres was “so enraged over the traffic dispute that it escalated into deadly violence.”

Police say they have no evidence to indicate that the killing was motivated by race or religion.

___

5:45 p.m.

Immigration officials have lodged a detainer on a man accused of killing a Muslim girl who was walking with friends to her mosque between Ramadan prayers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Monday that 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres of El Salvador has had no prior encounters with ICE.

Police have charged Martinez Torres with murder in the death of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen.

Detainers are lodged on people arrested on criminal charges who are believed to have either entered the country illegally or violated the terms of their legal status.

An ICE spokeswoman declined to provide further details about Martinez Torres’ immigration status.

___

4:40 p.m.

Police in Virginia say “road rage” prompted the killing of a teenage Muslim girl who was walking with friends to her mosque this weekend. But many American Muslims are skeptical.

Police say they’ve found nothing to indicate that the victim was targeted for her religion.

Abas Sherif, a spokesman for the family of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen told The Associated Press that the victim, like all the girls in her group, were wearing Muslim head coverings and loose robes.

Attorney Rabia Chaudry, a prominent Muslim activist, tweeted “Road rage. Indeed. If you think for a minute that her appearance had nothing to do with this crime, you’re lying to yourself.”

The attack has some people fearful because these are the last days of Ramadan, when many spend their nights praying at mosques.

Chaudry, who lives in the Washington suburbs, says the crime has prompted her to forbid her 20-year-old daughter from going out in the middle of the night without a parent.

___

3:50 p.m.

Police in Fairfax, Virginia are saying “road rage” prompted the slaying of a teenage Muslim girl who was walking with friends to her mosque between Ramadan prayers this weekend.

The girl’s father, Mohmoud Hassanen Aboras of Reston says he doesn’t understand that, because his daughter, 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, was a friend to everyone.

Police have charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres with murder.

A police statement Monday says “this tragic case appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect, who was driving and who is now charged with murder, and a group of teenagers who was walking and riding bikes in and along a roadway.”

The statement says the police “investigation at this point in no way indicates the victim was targeted because of her race or religion.”

Police have not identified Hassanen, but her father confirmed she was the victim in Sunday’s attack.

___

2:15 p.m.

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, say their investigation so far has shown no indication that anti-Islamic sentiment motivated the killing of a teenage Muslim girl who was walking to her mosque.

Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald’s in northern Virginia early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling has been charged with the girl’s killing.

Police have said that the slaying is not being investigated as a hate crime at this point, but Fairfax County Police Spokesman Don Gotthardt stresses that the investigation is in the early stages and things could change.

So far, Gotthardt says, they’ve found no indication of a link “between the victim’s faith or religious beliefs or the mosque and the crime itself.”

A hate crime in Virginia is defined in part as a crime directed against a person because of the person’s race, religion or national origin.

___

10:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man charged with killing a teenage girl after she and her friends left a mosque Sunday is being held without bail.

Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling was arraigned Monday in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He was ordered held without bond pending a July 19 court appearance.

Police say the girl and her friends were walking back from a McDonald’s in the Sterling area early Sunday when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. Police arrested Torres after a search.

Police said the girl had been participating in overnight activities at a religious institution. The All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.

Police reiterated Monday the slaying is not being investigated as a hate crime.