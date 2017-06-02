FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An attorney for a northwestern Arkansas college says a motion to bar his firm from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the school is harassment.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s1nTgQ ) reports that attorneys for former Ecclesia College teacher and board member Jim Parsons filed a motion seeking to disqualify the school’s attorney, Travis Story, and his firm from the lawsuit.

Parsons filed the lawsuit in February seeking documents related to state grants from the Springdale school. The lawsuit argues that private organizations receiving public money are subject to the state’s open-records law.

The school’s receipt of funding was questioned after its president was accused of being involved in a bribery scheme involving former Arkansas lawmakers. Parsons’ attorneys say a lawyer practicing in Story’s firm sponsored two grants to Ecclesia.

Story calls the motion a ruse to harass the school.

