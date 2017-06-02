DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Centre College coach and student athlete are recovering after falling from a cliff in Ireland.

Media outlets report Centre College football defensive coordinator Carter Conley and a player were hiking Wednesday on the Cliff of Moher in western Ireland when they fell. Conley’s father, Patrick Conley, posted on Facebook that his son and the player are in stable condition.

Centre College President John Roush sent an email Thursday to students and staff confirming that a student athlete and coach were injured in Ireland, but didn’t release their names.

The Centre College football team traveled to Northern Ireland to play against the Belfast Trojans on May 27. Roush says many players and coaches stayed in Ireland afterward to travel.