Gary Cohn, a top economic adviser to President Trump, said Friday that Capitol Hill lawmakers can expect to see a formal tax plan from the administration when they return from their August break.

“We will be delivering a tax plan to Congress by the end of the summer, and we are going to expect the Congress to act on our tax plan this year,” Mr. Cohn said on Fox Business Network.

“We will have a very detailed, drafted tax plan to be delivered to Congress by when they get back from the August recess,” said Mr. Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council.

The White House released an outline of what it wants to see in a tax reform package in April.

In a Rose Garden speech Thursday, the president said things are going great already.

“Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it’s doing very well. I think a lot of people will be very pleasantly surprised. The Republicans are working very, very hard,” Mr. Trump said.

“We’d love to have support from the Democrats, but we may have to go it alone, but it’s going very well,” he said.

There isn’t formal legislation that’s been rolled out yet, though House Republicans have outlined a comprehensive blueprint for tax reform and Mr. Cohn said Friday they continue to have “very constructive meetings” with Congress.