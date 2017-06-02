CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old high school football player was shot and killed as he walked to school Friday morning in a violence-plagued city near Philadelphia.

Chester Police Chief James Nolan IV says the teen, who was about to finish his sophomore year, was a “good kid” and it’s unclear why he was targeted. No arrests have been made.

Nolan says police got a report of a “man down” just before 8 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find the teen dead of gunshot wounds. He says it appears the boy was shot in a different location and then ran a few blocks to the area where he collapsed.

Chester High School was put on lockdown after the shooting. Two other shootings near the school Friday morning kept it on lockdown. So far, none appear to be connected.