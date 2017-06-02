COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The House Republican Caucus is asking a South Carolina court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by news outlets including The Associated Press that seeks access to information about an investigation into possible Statehouse corruption.

The dismissal motion filed Friday contends the caucus is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act because of a House rule passed in 2007.

The news coalition’s attorney, Jay Bender, argues a chamber rule can’t exempt a caucus from state law.

The lawsuit filed April 27 asks a judge to declare the caucus is a public body subject to the state’s open records law, and as such, should make its records and meetings public.

The caucus has denied requests from AP and The State newspaper to provide documents it turned over for Solicitor David Pascoe’s investigation.