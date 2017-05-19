JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A judge is rejecting a lawsuit by two Democratic Mississippi legislators who claimed a law letting governors make midyear budget cuts is unconstitutional.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Patricia Wise ruled Friday, only two weeks after Rep. Bryant Clark of Pickens and Sen. John Horhn of Jackson had sued.

Her quick ruling came after lawyers for both sides agreed in a Wednesday hearing to allow Wise to rule on the merits of the case immediately.

The ruling could lead to an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The lawmakers say the cuts violate the separation of powers, which reserves budget-writing power to legislators. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says they’re wrong about the state constitution, and that the governor is clearly authorized to spend less than the maximum amount appropriated by lawmakers.