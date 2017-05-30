Comedian Kathy Griffin’s anti-Trump beheading “art” has worked its way into Georgia’s June 20 special election.

A battle between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District heated up this week with an Islamic State-like execution photo shoot by Ms. Griffin. A Republican super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, released an ad Thursday tying Mr. Ossoff to his “celebrity supporter.”

“These angry liberals will go to any extreme to elect Jon Ossoff,” a narrator in the ad says. “There’s a reason 95 percent of Ossoff’s campaign donors are out-of-state liberals.”

The Ossoff campaign issued a statement demanding the ad, which airs in Atlanta, be taken down. CLF rebuffed the Democrat.

“The more Jon Ossoff complains about the [Griffin] ad, the more money we’ll spend broadcasting it across Georgia 6,” Corry Bliss, CLF’s executive director, told The Washington Examiner on Thursday.

The Democrat’s campaign called Ms. Griffin’s actions “despicable” and CFL’s ad “a disgrace.”

Ms. Griffin apologized for her photo shoot on Tuesday, but she claimed on Friday that President Trump is trying to destroy her career.

“A sitting president of the U.S. … is personally trying to ruin my life forever,” she said at a press conference. “The death threats that I’m getting are serious. This is a woman thing.”