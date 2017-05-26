Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that President Trump is open to re-entering and renegotiating the Paris climate agreement, but would like to return the focus to domestic issues.

“Yesterday Mr. Trump made it very clear that we’re withdrawing from the Paris accord and we’re putting the American worker, the American economy first, but you also heard him leave the door open to negotiating a better arrangement, [and] maybe re-entering the Paris accord under new terms and new conditions,” he said on Fox News. “What the world witnessed yesterday, again, was an American president putting America first.”

Mr. Pence expressed confidence in passing both tax and health care reform, as well as building a wall on the Southern border.

“I think we’ve made great progress this year. The truth is because of the president’s leadership and strong support of Congress, we’ve been able to roll back an avalanche of regulations that came out of the Obama administration,” he said. “We’re very encouraged by the progress the Senate has been making to do its part in repealing and replacing Obamacare.”

The vice president continued: “We’re very pleased in the short-term funding that was just passed. The president insisted on $1.5 billion to enforce our borders, and we’re absolutely committed to build a wall. When the next round of full-year funding comes, you can expect that President Trump and our entire administration are going to work with members of Congress, we’re going to get the funding, and we’re going to build the wall.”

Mr. Pence also said that he and Mr. Trump will also continue hosting campaign-style rallies across the country, including a possible trip to Georgia ahead of the competitive runoff race in the 6th Congressional District later this month.

“Georgia will be next up with a special election, and I think we’ll be headed down that way,” he said. “I’m very confident that you’ll see President Trump in a lot of arenas filled to capacity.”