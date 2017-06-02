METAIRIE, La. (AP) - New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed six of seven draft choices, leaving only offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk unsigned.

Loomis, who announced the signings Friday, says cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams, running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad have agreed to four-year deals, ensuring they’ll be under contract for mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

Ramczyk was selected at the end of the first round with a pick acquired from New England in a trade sending receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

Lattimore was the Saints’ top draft choice, 11th overall. Williams was New Orleans’ second-round choice and the Saints traded up for Kamara early in the third round.

Anzalone and Hendrickson also were third-rounders.

