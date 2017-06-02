GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Punter Jacob Schum has cleared waivers after being released earlier this week by the Green Bay Packers. For now, Schum is back with the Packers on the reserve/injured list.

Schum had been released Thursday, leaving Justin Vogel has the only punter on the roster during offseason workouts. Vogel is an undrafted free agent out of Miami.

Schum played in all 16 games and three postseason games for the Packers last season after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after training camp ended on Aug. 30. He had a net average of 39.1 yards on 56 punts, including 19 landing inside the 20.

___

