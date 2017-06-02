A postal worker in Alabama has been suspended from duty and criminally charged for cruelty to animals for allegedly feeding meatballs laced with nails to at least one dog.

Susanna Dawn Burhans, 47, a U.S. Postal Service employee, was charged with a Class C felony Thursday and released from custody on $2,500 bail, AL.com reported.

The charge came after a joint investigation by postal authorities and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, stemming from a May 22 incident where a witness saw Ms. Burhans toss the meatballs at a dog while she was walking her mail delivery route in New Hope, a small town about 20 miles southeast of Huntsville.

An official with the sheriff’s office has said more instances of abuse may yet come to light.

“Right now, we know for sure there’s one dog. But there’s another neighbor that had a complaint, so there might be two or more,” said Capt. Mike Salomonsky, AL.com reported.