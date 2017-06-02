Takoma Park, Maryland, a famously liberal suburb of D.C. notable for its progressive politics, is participating in Gun Violence Awareness Day on its social media pages.

“We’re wearing orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day. #WearOrange,” reads a tweet pinned to the top of the City of Takoma Park’s official Twitter account. An image attached in the tweet shows the city seal, with a light orange shade cast about the entire background of the image.

A similarly orange-filtered image — a photo of Takoma Park’s municipal building — was posted Friday morning to the city’s Facebook page. The photo is watermarked with the words #WEARORANGE and the image of an American flag.

The Wear Orange campaign is organized by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. Its website, WearOrange.org, lists campaign partnerships with mostly progressive or center-left organizations and gun-control advocacy groups.

Via a Facebook message exchange, a city official told The Washington Times that the social-media postings were “a sign of solidarity for Gun Violence Awareness Day” but that city employees were not directed to personally participate.

“We did not, and would not, require or encourage employees to wear orange,” the official said.

In an email to The Times, city media specialist Jeremy Dickey said he is aware of “only positive feedback so far regarding the #WearOrange campaign participation,” adding that the city’s involvement in the campaign was with a view to “reinforce [the] commitment” made by Mayor Kate Stewart when she declared June 2 to be Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city of Takoma Park.

“I encourage all residents to support local efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives,” she wrote at the conclusion of her proclamation, issued on May 24.