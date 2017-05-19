The White House said Friday that job trends overall show President Trump’s economic agenda is paying off, despite a dip in hiring last month.

“A lot of positive signs [are] coming out of the job market,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

He said that jobs remained a top priority for the president and to expect more aggressive action on that front this month, such as pushing tax reform and a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Earlier, the Labor Department reported a disappointing 138,000 new hires in May. The unemployment rate still fell to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent.

Mr. Spicer highlighted a range of positive trends since Mr. Trump took office in January, including over 600,000 private-sector jobs created, long-term unemployment down 187,000, and combined unemployment and underemployment dropping a full percentage point.

“The president is not going to stop until every American who wants to work can find meaningful employment,” Mr. Spicer said. “That’s why we’re working tirelessly on policies that will keep the economy growing.”

Mr. Trump’s economic agenda includes rolling back federal regulations, replacing Obamacare, cutting taxes and spearheading infrastructure projects.

Democratic opponents say the policies do more to help Wall Street and big business than working Americans.