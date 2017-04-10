Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders says “unprecedented” actions by his supporters must be taken to stop Republicans from passing a health care bill in the Senate.

A Facebook Live event Monday with Mr. Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren included a call for unorthodox actions to halt Republican efforts to replace Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement.

“How do we fight or stand up to stop and have the proposed health care bill examined, at least, by the government? How can a citizen stop this bill in the Senate?” a viewer named Mary asked.

“When I talk about a political revolution, this is what I’m talking about,” Mr. Sanders said, The Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday. “[We need] people all over this country to put pressure of ever level of government to say in America, you know, we are the wealthiest country in the history of the world. We are not going to do horrendous things to millions and millions of working people. We are going to stand up and fight back. … You have got to, Mary, act in an unprecedented way. Think big. Get involved in every way that you can.”

Mr. Sanders‘ remark came less than one week after one of his former presidential campaign volunteers, armed gunman James Hodgkinson, attacked Louisiana Sen. Steve Scalise and congressional Republicans in Alexandria, Virginia. Mr. Sanders condemned the shooting, but was asked by CNN’s Jake Taper over the weekend if his rhetoric recklessly inflames passions.

“You have been speaking the language of revolution for many years,” Mr. Tapper asked, the Free Beacon reported. “Are you concerned that some individuals are able to take your rhetoric as a literal call to arms?”

“I think this is a moment where the American people have got to stand up, fight back to a Congress which is out of touch with where working families are,” Mr. Sanders replied. “But it goes without saying that violence is not part of that process.”