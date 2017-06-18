Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday argued against the idea that the Affordable Healthcare Act was doomed before President Trump took office.

“There were certainly issues, but let’s remember before Trump took office we were on pace to have record enrollment in the ACA. That enrollment dropped off a cliff once Donald Trump was sworn into office,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

He said that Democrats at least tried to court Republican votes for Obamacare back in 2009, but Republicans are trying to repeal and replace the law “in a blindly partisan way.”

“The fact of the matter is Republicans haven’t even tried. From the beginning they locked themselves in a room and shut out Democrats and all of our constituents. And by the way, that’s not what Democrats did in 2009. Ultimately, Democrats did pass a bill without Republican support, but they spent an exhaustive amount of time trying to bring Republicans to the table.They are doing this in a blindly partisan way,” he said.