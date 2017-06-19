Sen. Charles E. Schumer went on a Twitter tirade on Tuesday, slamming Senate Republicans for drafting their bill in secret.

“Last week, President Trump called @HouseGOP repeal plan, ‘mean.’ I couldn’t agree more. This healthcare bill IS mean,” he tweeted.

He continued, “Cutting Medicaid to the bone is mean. Cutting treatment for opioid abuse is mean. Cutting support for people in nursing homes is mean!”

Mr. Schumer accused Republicans of trying to switch the blame for the new health care bill on Democrats, which Mr. Schumer said won’t work.

“#Trumpcare is so bad @SenateGOP is trying to switch the blame to Obamacare. It’s not true. It won’t work,” he said.

Mr. Schumer also added that Democrats are willing to work on a real bill with bipartisan solutions, but Republicans aren’t willing to work with them.

“@SenateDems will work on real, bipartisan solutions. But @SenateGOP is on a dangerous path, crafting this bill in secret,” he said.