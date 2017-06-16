The Democratic National Committee released a digital ad Tuesday knocking Republicans for celebrating the repeal of Obamacare.

The ad features President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and other Republican lawmakers celebrating after the law was repealed in the House. The ad has no narration or voice-over, but rather has a clip of Mr. Trump’s speech from the day the bill was repealed.

Mr. Trump says, “That’s the group,” while lawmakers cheer and clap as text runs on the bottom of the screen reading, “This is House Republicans reacted after voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Celebrating a bill that would kick 23 million Americans off their health insurance to provide tax breaks to millionaires.”

The ad urges people to call their senators to prevent their health care from being taken away.

The spot is set to run in Nevada, Arizona, Maine, Alaska, Texas and Tennessee.