President Trump tweeted his support on Tuesday for House Republican candidate Karen Handel.

“KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump also slammed Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff on taxes, safety and not living in the district he’s running for.

“Democrat Jon Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn’t even live in the district,” he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted support for Ms. Handel, retweeting Mr. Trump’s support and adding, “@realDonaldTrump & I are proud to support KAREN HANDEL for Congress!”

Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District and the race between Ms. Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains extremely close. The two are running to replace former Rep. Tom Price who vacated his seat earlier this year to serve as the head of Health and Human Services Department.

The race is the most expensive House race in history and is largely seen as a referendum on Mr. Trump’s presidency so far.