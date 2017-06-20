The White House said Tuesday that President Trump wants to make sure the health care bill being drafted in Congress has “heart” and improves the health care system for all Americans.

‘The president clearly wants a bill that has heart,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at the daily press briefing.

Mr. Trump reportedly said at a closed-door meeting Monday with tech industry leaders that he wanted the Senate to come up with a bill that had “more heart” than the bill the House passed in May, which was criticized for cutbacks in the Medicaid program for the poor.

Mr. Spicer did not say where the president believed the House bill lacked heart.

Senate Republicans are working on a separate health care bill. The details remain under wraps.

The president welcomes any ideas “to strengthen it, to make it more affordable, more accessible and deliver the care it needs,” Mr. Spicer said.

“[Mr. Trump] believes that health care is something that is near and dear to so many families and individuals,” he said. “He made it clear from the beginning that that was one of his priorities. He want’s to make sure we do everything we can to provide the best option for them as Obamacare continues to fail.”