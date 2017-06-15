Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers:

Pine Bluff Commercial. June 15, 2017.

Well, Pine Bluff, we did it.

We rallied around the hope and promise of a revived city and passed a five-eighths cent sales tax to fund Go Forward Pine Bluff. The plan is chock full of ideas. Some are excellent, others need a bit of work. We have ideas about tweaking the plan, and we’ll share them in this space coming soon.

Regardless, our city needed this shot in the arm like a crippled man with the plague. As Tommy May, chairman of the Simmons Foundation, which spearheaded the project, this was a “do or die” situation.

It’s our time, Pine Bluff.

It’s our time to show the rest of the world that we aren’t “Crime Bluff” and that we have just as much class and fortitude as any other successful city.

It’s our time to reclaim Main Street and open shops and restaurants and entertainment centers.

It’s our time to rebuild areas of our community that have struggled for far too long.

It’s our time to give hope to the hopeless by offering them a chance to be a part of our rebirth.

This is our city - our moment in the sun.

Naysayers of Go Forward’s plan seemed to think that it was out to get them like a rabies-infected bat flying from the rafters of one of our many derelict downtown buildings. Even people held in high esteem by many in the community got in on the ridiculous action of calling Go Forward a Ponzi scheme or a mafia-related caper.

We are looking squarely at you, Alderman Steven Mays. Shame on you for all of the vitriol you have spread on social media about this plan for our city. Comparing Tommy May, Mary Gringos, Ryan Watley, Carla Martin and the hundreds of volunteers to organized crime is unforgivable.

You, Alderman Mays, with this sort of language, are part of the problem. Not the solution. You claim to “love Pine Bluff,” but you must not. If you did, you would have offered constructive criticism of the plan and tried to talk with its designers rather than get on social media like a pouting child and call it “evil.”

We digress.

The most important thing is that our city has hope again. We are on our way back, Pine Bluff. In 10 years, we will no longer have to say, “remember the good old days?” That’s because that future “today” will be the best time ever for our city.

You can believe that.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. June 20, 2017.

Need a job? Come to Arkansas. Need a job next year? Again, come to Arkansas.

By the time you read this, the governor of this state might be back from abroad. Then again, maybe he’ll make a detour to China, India and Brazil to go along with his stops in France, Germany and Israel. Why not? He’s probably packed for all weather.

Those in government call these trips Economic Missions - but the rest of us just call it recruiting. And boy, does this governor and his people do it often enough. Which is why the Business section is filled with stories about foreign companies opening plants all around. And part of the reason why, on a recent Saturday, the Business section had this jaw-dropping headline:

State jobless rate falls to 3.4 percent in May

Three point four percent! That’s full employment, folks. Anybody who wants a job can have one.

But what about that 3.4 percent? Aren’t those folks being left behind?

Not really. Anything below unemployment at this level is what the economists call Frictional Unemployment. At all times in all economies, some people will be unemployed as they transition from one job to another. In a healthy economy, people are always changing jobs. And as they give their two weeks’ notice and move from Texarkana to El Dorado, or from El Dorado to Texarkana, they’ll temporarily be “unemployed.” And so are the new graduates from ASU who are living with the parents in West Memphis for a few weeks until they can find an apartment in Little Rock.

It doesn’t take an expert on the Beveridge Curve to know that this state is seeing times like never before:

- Last month, 3.4 percent unemployment.

- We’re nearly a full point below the national average.

- It was the fifth straight month Arkansas set a record low.

And this doesn’t mean that fewer people are looking for work, either. According to the paper, the labor force in Arkansas rose by 7,539 people in May. There are a million-point-three (1,309,035) workers in the state.

And, down in the stats, you’ll notice another trend that says good things about Arkansas’ economy: Government employment in this state is down by 1,400 jobs in the last year. So we’re not using some sort of stimulus package to boost the numbers, fill government offices with bodies, and so put taxpayers on the hook later.

Some folks might try to point to some sector or another, or some stat or another, to tamp down excitement on this front. That’s what economists do. There’s a reason they call it the dismal science.

But the news is good all around. There’s just no way around it.

Three cheers!

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. June 20, 2017.

Members of the Fort Smith School Board this month were reminded of their responsibilities to the public. A judge issued a four-page ruling that the board last October violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information act by exchanging email that determined the make-up of the board’s slate of officers for the coming year.

School Board President Deanie Mehl responded by saying “I hope we have finally closed this chapter and can focus on things we need to do.”

That is our desire for public bodies, too - that they can concentrate on what they need to do. And one of the best ways they can accomplish that is by making full adherence to the state’s open government law a basic part of their DNA. It should not be viewed as a pesky law that gets in the way of the public’s business. Rather, it has been, since 1967, the best guarantor that the public’s business will be conducted in full view for all who want to see it.

The judge ruled the school board didn’t intend any harm. Perhaps that’s true. But intent, while appreciated, is a poor substitute for behavior. If the public’s business is happening out of view, the impact is the same as if a public official intended that to happen.

Mehl earlier said the lawsuit was unnecessary, that she realized long ago the board had erred. There is value for the public, however, in a disinterested third party - a judge in this case - rendering a decision that spells out how a public body’s attention to operating in the open fell short. The exchange of email as a substitute for open discussion of public policy is a snake of the Freedom of Information law, as in if it had been one, it would have bitten you.

The Freedom of Information Act, most of the time, is not complicated, at least when one approaches it from a spirit of open government. That’s exactly the spirit in which it was passed.