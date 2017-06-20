ROSWELL, Georgia — Republican Karen Handel did something Tuesday that her Democratic rival Jon Ossoff could not do in their runoff race in the 6th Congressional District: she voted.

Mrs. Handel cast her vote at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Church and was more than happy to remind members of the press that she has lived in the district for decades and that Mr. Ossoff lives outside it.

“Everybody should watch me put on my ‘I voted sticker’ since my opponent can’t do that today,” she said on her way back to her car. “I have lived her for 25 years and I think that is going to make a big difference with voters in this district.”

As she spoke, a horde of Ossoff cheered “flip the 6th” near the entrance to the church.